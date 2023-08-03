Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 128,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bcwm LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.