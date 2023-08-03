Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 23,192 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Ford Motor accounts for 0.4% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

F traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 24,826,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,331,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

