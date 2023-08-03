Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,235 shares of company stock worth $52,237,924 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

