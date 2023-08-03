Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 38.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

