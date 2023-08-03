Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $267,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.88. The stock had a trading volume of 132,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $263.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

