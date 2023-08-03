Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. SiTime comprises 0.9% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,002,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 910 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $91,327.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Up 8.2 %

SITM traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.73. The stock had a trading volume of 269,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,214. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $163.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

