Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 12,153 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,143,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares in the company, valued at $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Stock Down 0.1 %

FLEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 938,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,160. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

