Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $255,000 Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,036. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $580.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

