Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of W traded up $13.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. 10,911,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,674. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,202. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

