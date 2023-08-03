Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on W. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.67. 24,511,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,602. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,810 shares of company stock worth $7,066,202. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

