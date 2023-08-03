Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 4.1 %
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
