Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 4,684 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.18 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

