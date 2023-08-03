Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

