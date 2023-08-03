Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Relic

New Relic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $224,665.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,416.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.