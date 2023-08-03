Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $33.00.

7/23/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $29.00.

7/7/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00.

6/27/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $34.00.

6/16/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00.

6/15/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00.

6/8/2023 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

