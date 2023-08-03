Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. 1,236,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,524,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

