Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

