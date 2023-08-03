Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

EHI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 47,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,926. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

