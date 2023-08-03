Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
EHI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 47,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,926. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
