Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,696. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
