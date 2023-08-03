Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,696. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

