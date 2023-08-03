Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.16.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,059,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 41,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

