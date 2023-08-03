Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(2.10)-(1.80) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,970. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

