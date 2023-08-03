Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 4,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WHG. TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

