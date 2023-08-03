Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 4,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Several research firms have commented on WHG. TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
