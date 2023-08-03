Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 404,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

