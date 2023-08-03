Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1 %

CAT traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average is $235.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.