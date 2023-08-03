Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $10.14 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,716 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,325. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

