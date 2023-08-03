Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $46.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $46,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.61. The company had a trading volume of 376,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,421. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

