Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $85.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,649,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,667 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $85,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

