Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 514,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,949 shares of company stock worth $350,497 and have sold 30,278 shares worth $2,770,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

