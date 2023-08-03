Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,293. The stock has a market cap of $315.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

