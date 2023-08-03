Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. 3,604,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

