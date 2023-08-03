Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,571. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.