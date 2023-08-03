Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 4,183,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,978. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.