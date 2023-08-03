William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

