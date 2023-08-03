Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 2.6 %

Wingstop stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.99. 245,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.