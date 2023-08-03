WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.94

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

