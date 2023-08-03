Wiser Wealth Management Inc Acquires 79,635 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,635 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226,198 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,897 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.66. 22,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,214. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

