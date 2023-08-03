Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.49.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

