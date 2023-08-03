Wiser Wealth Management Inc Sells 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.76. The company had a trading volume of 975,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,895. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $333.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

