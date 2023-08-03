Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $246.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.76.

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

