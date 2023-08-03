Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $626-$628 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.29 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.14. Workiva has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

