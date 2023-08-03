Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Down 7.8%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.36. 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Worldline Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.