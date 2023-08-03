WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,622 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 4.4% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,099. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

