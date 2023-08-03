WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,019 shares during the quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE WAL traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 841,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,168. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

