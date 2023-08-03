WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,783 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.9% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 96.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

