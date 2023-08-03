WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Sells 10,768 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.44. 799,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $371.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.90.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

