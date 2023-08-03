XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE XFLT opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

