XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Tops $54.85 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $54.85 million and approximately $273,780.02 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

