Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Announces Earnings Results

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.58% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of XTNT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 10,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,908. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

