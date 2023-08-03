Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

YUM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 771,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,924. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

