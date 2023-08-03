Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 891,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 67.26%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

